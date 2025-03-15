New York Yankees Should Pursue World Series Hero After Gerrit Cole Injury News
The New York Yankees starting rotation is in a significantly worse place than it was entering spring training.
After making some moves this offseason and bringing back an already solid staff, the Yankees were putting together a nice case to have potentially the best rotation in all of baseball.
Two devastating injuries later - one which will force reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to miss at least three months and the other which puts superstar ace Gerrit Cole out for the whole season - things are looking a whole lot more thin than they once were.
For New York, they may be staring down the barrel of what could be a very tough season due to injuries to a fragile roster. And while recent comments from Brian Cashman seem to indicate the Yankees are content to stand pat and try to weather the storm with what's already in the clubhouse, there are names out there who could improve the roster immensely.
If New York does not want to give out the massive package of assets it would likely take to land Dylan Cease or Sandy Alcántara, there could be another option out there who may come at a much cheaper price.
While rumors surrounding everyone have cooled down now so close to Opening Day, it was seen as a possibility this offseason for the Arizona Diamondbacks to ship former Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery out of town. After opting into his player option which is set to pay him over $22 million this season despite a poor 2024 campaign, it makes sense why Arizona would want to part ways.
Montgomery signed the one-year deal which contained the player option last winter coming off a World Series title with the Texas Rangers in a playoff run where he was critical, making five starts in the postseason.
Overall for the 2023 season, the lefty had an ERA of 3.20, a number which was even better down the stretch after being traded to the Rangers from the St. Louis Cardinals.
A former Yankees selection in the 2014 MLB draft, Montgomery played six seasons in the Bronx and while things were up and down at times, his overall mark of a 3.94 ERA and 1.231 WHIP while in Pinstripes were solid.
More importantly, he would be able to help New York now as things look incredibly dire within the pitching staff.
Realistically, Montgomery's contract makes it so that he should not cost much in a deal, though this is of course a double-edged sword with the Yankees insistent on crying poor and not wanting to exceed the luxury tax.
All this being said, if New York wants to make a trade for someone who will not cost premium prospects and still drastically improve the current situation in the starting rotation, Montgomery is someone they should consider.