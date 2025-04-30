New York Yankees Star Will Undergo Testing After Exiting Game Early With Injury
The New York Yankees poured it on the division-rival Baltimore Orioles during last night's 15-3 victory, but it did not all come with good news.
While the Bronx Bombers etched their names in the record books with their second back-to-back-to-back home run barrage to start a game this year, the first team to ever accomplish the feat, they also saw one of their most popular players take an early exit with an injury.
In what was initially announced as "right flank discomfort," fan favorite Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now scheduled to undergo further testing on his right oblique on the team's off day this Thursday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Manager Aaron Boone expressed concerns that it could result in an injured list stint, though Chisholm did relay to him that he feels "fine."
Missing time would be a blow to the Yankees.
While Chisholm has not performed like expected to this point in the campaign, batting just .181/.304/.410 entering Wednesday, he has still been a more than capable defender at second base.
Through 30 games this year, he has already accrued three Outs Above Average at the keystone.
New York acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline for a prospect package that included catcher Agustin Ramirez, second baseman Jared Serna and shortstop Abrahan Ramirez.
Chisholm, 27, is one of the more popular players across MLB. He brings a flair to the field like none other and seems to rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest.
The star lit the world on fire in his first months in the Bronx, batting .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI, and a 130 OPS+ across 191 plate appearances in 46 games. Despite his low batting average so far this season, he still carries a 103 OPS+ along with seven home runs and 17 RBI.
Chisholm was starting to turn things around at the plate before the injury.
Over his last 10 games, the second baseman was batting .233/.400/.367 with one home run and six RBI.