Jazz Chisholm Jr. Not Worried About Oblique Issue Despite Caution of New York Yankees
It wasn't all perfect on Tuesday for the New York Yankees.
In the midst of drubbing their division rivals by an eye-popping score of 15-3 that started with a bang during the first inning in historic fashion, more injury concerns have popped up.
This time it's by way of star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The slugger exited the contest in the first frame after tweaking his side on his very first swing of the game, and that has caused the Yankees to send him for imaging on Thursday following the finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Chisholm is an important part of this New York roster.
With DJ LeMahieu already on the injured list after he was expected to be the starting third baseman, losing Chisholm for an extended period of time would be a huge hit for the Yankees' infield.
Because of that, it's easy to see why New York is operating with caution.
Thankfully, Chisholm himself isn't worried.
"I'm really not as concerned as everybody else. I feel pretty good. I've torn my oblique before so I know it's not torn or anything. I can cough without any pain. It was just to be cautious not to try to overdo it," he said, per Greg Joyce of The New York Post.
Perhaps the most encouraging sign was the fact he stayed in the game during his first at-bat and hit a double despite the tweak, diving into second base before he was taken out of the contest for a pinch runner.
"I kind of know my body," Chisholm added. "I guess these things right most of the time. I would know if I'm super in pain or my stuff is messed up like that."
Still, New York isn't going to take any chances.
Unsurprisingly, Chisholm is not in the lineup for the finale.
On Tuesday, the Yankees didn't need much out of him during their dominant showing against the Orioles, but they will need him for the remainder of the season.