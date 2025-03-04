New York Yankees Predicted To Make All-Star Addition to Opening Day Lineup
The New York Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug during spring training, which has thrown their original Opening Day plans for a loop.
Infielder DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a calf issue that has his status for the start of the season up in the air. He was competing for a starting spot with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza at third base.
The veteran seemed to be the leader in the clubhouse, but if he is unable to go, Cabrera will likely assume the starting role.
While the options may not be the most enticing, the Yankees have a gameplan in place which could include Jazz Chisholm Jr. getting some reps at the hot corner again if a middle infielder emerges as a viable option to handle second base.
Another veteran the team has to figure out a contingency plan for his designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
He has been dealing with pain in his elbows for months, an issue he tolerated down the stretch of the 2024 campaign and throughout the postseason.
Not taking a swing for weeks, he isn’t going to be ready for Opening Day, leaving a void in the middle of the New York lineup.
Thus far in camp, Ben Rice and Dominic Smith have emerged as two potential options. Smith drew rave reviews from manager Aaron Boone, while Rice has been auditioning for a backup catcher position as well.
However, neither player is projected to be in the Opening Day lineup by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
The MLB writer has instead predicted the Yankees will make an addition from outside the organization, signing free agent slugger J.D. Martinez to take over as their designated hitter until Stanton is able to return.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the team has been in contact with the six-time All-Star.
At this point in the offseason, landing a player of Martinez’s caliber would be a great addition for New York. Even during a down campaign with the New York Mets he still managed to hit 16 home runs and 24 doubles.
Before that, he made the All-Star team in five out of six years.
It will be interesting to see how negotiations between the two sides unfold as the Yankees reportedly don’t have any money left to spend to upgrade the roster.
One way to clear some payroll would be trading Marcus Stroman, but he is almost assuredly going to be in the starting rotation at the start of the year with Luis Gil being shut down for at least six weeks because of a high-grade lat strain.