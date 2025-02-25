New York Yankees Hitting 'Their Financial Limit' Will Present Major Obstacles
This offseason was one of massive change for the New York Yankees.
They won the American League pennant in 2024 for the first time since 2009 but were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in five games. A calamity of errors played a huge role in losing the series, as this offseason was spent beefing up the team’s defense.
It was an appropriate pivot after they lost out on Juan Soto, who opted against re-signing with the team and agreed to the biggest contract in sports history with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.
Not giving $765 million to the third-place finisher in the AL MVP race enabled general manager Brian Cashman to spend elsewhere, addressing other needs on the roster.
Some huge splashes were made, such as the Yankees signing starting pitcher Max Fried to the largest contract for a lefty in baseball history.
Former MVP, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, was signed to take over for Anthony Rizzo at the corner infield spot.
On the trade market, New York made two more big acquisitions, landing Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs and Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. The once bitter National League Central rivals will now be teaming up to help get the Yankees over the hump.
Their roster certainly looks deeper on paper now than it did when they were defeated by the Dodgers. But, there are still a few areas of the team that could use a little help.
The current situation at third base cannot be ignored, where the team seems comfortable starting veteran DJ LeMahieu. He is competing for the job with utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera and former top shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza.
At-bats at designated hitter look like they will be available too with Giancarlo Stanton dealing with painful elbow ailments that manager Aaron Boone likened to tennis elbow.
He hasn’t swung a bat in over a month and is now away from the team dealing with a personal matter. If he isn’t ready for Opening Day, Dominic Smith is someone to keep an eye on as a potential replacement.
Those are two positions that fans likely aren’t thrilled about the condition things are in with spring training underway.
However, they also shouldn’t be expecting any outside help, at least in the form of an established Major Leaguer, being added either.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), the team has reached its spending limit already.
“The Yankees built an exceptional all-around team, but sources say they have hit their financial limit, which means their all-too-obvious hot corner conundrum has a much better than even chance to carry late into spring and perhaps even into the season.”
That is not something a fan base wants to hear, especially after watching the spending spree the team that just defeated New York for the title went on this past winter.
Of course, the easiest way to create wiggle room to add talent is to clear some payroll.
Expect Marcus Stroman trade rumors to pick up again as he isn’t in line for a spot in the Opening Day rotation and has already stated he will not be pitching out of the bullpen.
If they are unable to find a taker for the veteran pitcher, it will be difficult to navigate the regular season with these restraints. Needs will assuredly pop up throughout the summer as nothing ever goes perfectly according to plan.
Not having any more spending power is certainly a bad oversight by the front office. The roster is a very good one, but there are blemishes that need to be addressed.
Finding upgrades, however, will be a challenge without money to spend.