New York Yankees Predicted to Re-Sign Criticized Relief Pitcher in Offseason
The biggest free agent in Major League Baseball this offseason will be Juan Soto. The left-handed hitter will be pursued by nearly every team that has money to spend, and rightfully so, too, as he's proven time and time again to be one of the top three hitters in the game.
However, the New York Yankees have other free agents to keep in mind. While keeping Soto is certainly the priority, they need to make sure that the rest of the roster is good enough if they're going to give him a $500-plus-million contract.
Handing out a contract to Soto just for the rest of the team to not be up to par wouldn't make much sense. If they're going to make the commitment to him, they need to commit to the rest of the roster, too.
They have a few free agency decisions that could get very interesting. Some players, such as Clay Holmes, haven't played how they were expected to, making things difficult for the Yankees.
Holmes was named an All-Star in 2024, but has struggled at times. He owns a 2.81 ERA, 2.66 FIP, and has struck out 51 hitters in 48.0 innings. However, he's often found himself in jams late in games, which New York fans have grown tired of.
His pending free agency could be decided by Soto re-signing. If the Yankees don't want to pay a reliever the type of money he's looking for and want to focus on keeping their superstar around, Holmes will likely be finding a new home.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided doesn't believe that'll be the case. Brakebill predicts that New York will re-sign him in the offseason.
"He has underperformed this season, blowing a league-leading nine saves thus far. Still, he spent the last four years in New York, and should he finish the season strong, perform well in the postseason, etc, there's no reason to think that the Yankees wouldn't want a reunion. Holmes will stay in the Bronx on a two-year deal."
Depending on the contract, keeping the right-hander around wouldn't be a bad decision. Despite some fans being frustrated with his performances, a 2.81-ERA reliever doesn't just grow on trees.
For the most part, his career in New York has been a success. He's posted four straight seasons with a sub-2.90 ERA, which is likely much better than what they could replace him with for a lower price.