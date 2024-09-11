New York Yankees Projected To Be Busy This Offseason
Regardless of how they finish this season, the New York Yankees are expected to be busy this winter when it comes to improving their roster.
Picking out the eight most active teams for this coming offseason, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller included the Bronx Bombers, who have pushed their way to the top of the American League with the talents of several free agents-to-be. Gerrit Cole (opt-out) and Juan Soto are the obvious headliners while that list of potential movers also includes regulars like Clay Holmes, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Alex Verdugo.
"The dynamic duo of Soto and Aaron Judge has carried the Yankees to what might be the No. 1 seed in the American League portion of the postseason, and they are going to be highly motivated to keep that pair together for as long as possible," Miller says of the dominant Yankee outfield. "But we'll see if they're able to out-bid the Mets."
As for Cole, the Yankee ace has an opt-out in his contract, which has four-years, $144 million remaining. If he chooses to exercise said opt-out, the Yankees can opt in by adding another year to the deal at $36 million.
"It's certainly plausible that the Yankees will both retain Cole and sign Soto—even though that would put them at around $210M next season just between Soto, Judge, Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodón," Miller added.
Miller notes that even if one of Cole or Soto ... or both ... walks away, the Yankees will have a decent parting gift of big money to spend. The current core has had its share of victories and currently holds a slim lead atop the American League and its East division (0.5 game lead). However, there's no doubt that both Cole and Soto are two generational talents.
Both have lived up to their respective billings upon their Bronx arrivals. Cole took home last season's AL Cy Young Award while Soto has formed a special 1-2 punch with Judge in the New York lineup.
At this point it's hard to envision the Yankees letting Cole or Soto walk in free agency. The former is even less likely given New York has the ability to add another year to Cole's deal.