New York Yankees Re-Sign Promising Reliever to One-Year Deal
In a December 9 article, ESPN MLB reporter Jorse Castillo wrote, "Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is drawing heavy interest from several teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays, a source told ESPN."
This report worried Yankees fans that they were about to love another player to the New York Mets.
However, these fans can now breathe easy, as Castillo made an X post on December 11 that wrote, "Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga and the Yankees have agreed on a one-year contract with a team option for 2026, a source tells ESPN. Loáisiga, 30, missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery. He is expected be ready to pitch in late April."
This stemmed from an initial report from Levi Luna, who wrote, "#Breaking Jonathan Loáisiga and #Yankees close to a deal if they get an agreement the Nicaraguan RHP would have a pending physical." on X Wednesday afternoon.
This is a big signing for the Yankees, who are in dire need of reliable arms in their bullpen. When he's healthy, the 30-year-old has proven to be extremely effective, posting a career 19-11 record, 3.44 ERA, and 207 strikeouts in 219.2 regular season innings pitched since making his debut in 2018.
This is just the most recent signing the Yankees have made since losing out on Juan Soto on December 8; the largest of which was when they signed former Braves standout Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract
While Loaisiga won't be available at the very start of the season, he figures to be a pivotal piece of the Yankees' bullpen as the season progresses.