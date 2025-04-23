New York Yankees Receiving All-Star Production From Unlikely Source in Lineup
The New York Yankees entered the year with many fans casting doom upon the season due to the litany of injuries and aging lineup as well as lack of urgency to address these issues.
For all the moaning and groaning however, the Yankees nearly a month into the year find themselves at the top of the division and a half game behind the behind the best record in the American League.
Numerous players have stepped up to make this happen, but in terms of pleasant surprises for New York, there may be no greater example than their designated hitter and leadoff man Ben Rice.
Rice missed a couple of games after suffering an elbow injury this past Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays when he got hit by a pitch. Luckily for the Yankees, he did not have to spend a stint on the injured list and returned Tuesday night to hit his 10th leadoff home run in 21 career games in that spot.
On the season as a whole, Rice has slashed .286/.390/.614 with six home runs and 10 RBI, 10 walks, and even two stolen bases. Incredibly, he has posted an OPS+ of 187 along with 20 hits in 21 games.
For a New York lineup which was absolutely desperate for someone to emerge, Rice has done just that in a role not many expected him in at the top of the lineup.
With Giancarlo Stanton still remaining out for the foreseeable future, the Yankees needed a designated hitter they could rely upon to produce at least at a decent level before the star slugger could return from his various elbow issues.
Rice has done more than just that and when (and if) the time comes that Stanton is healthy and ready to return, the 26-year-old if he keeps this up makes it a very interesting conversation.
While that is not something New York needs to worry about yet, it's a good problem to have for a lineup that did not know where it would get production from going into the year.
Rice has put himself into a spot where he is not just one of the most important hitters on the team, he is one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball.
If the young slugger can continue to produce, he won't just make the Yankees dangerous lineup even better, he will have a chance for the first All-Star nomination of his career.