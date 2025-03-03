New York Yankees on Receiving End of Brutal Prediction for Upcoming Season
The New York Yankees were able to win the American League pennant and advance to the World Series in 2024 for the first time since 2009.
A major contributor to the team’s success was right fielder Juan Soto, who combined with Aaron Judge to be the most dynamic duo in baseball last year.
Alas, that partnership lasted for only one season, as Soto decided to leave in free agency by signing the largest contract in sports history with the New York Mets, creating a gigantic hole in the Yankees' lineup.
New York has been lauded for the work they did to create a more well-rounded roster, taking the money that was going to go towards the star outfielder and spreading it amongst other spots on the team.
More of an emphasis was placed on defense, as they acquired Cody Bellinger to take over as the starting center fielder. That moves Judge back to right field, where he is a massive upgrade defensively over Soto.
Paul Goldschmidt was signed to take over at first base for Anthony Rizzo, presenting another sizable upgrade based on recent performance.
Their biggest addition in free agency was starting pitcher Max Fried, who signed an eight-year, $218 million deal, the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history.
To round out the bullpen, Devin Williams was acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers to be the team’s new closer.
That is a lot of talent added, and it can be argued the Yankees are now in a better place roster-wise than when the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated them in the World Series.
Alas, not everyone is convinced they are going to be able to succeed at the same clip as they did in 2024.
One of the doubters is Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, who has New York on his list of seven teams that are going to have a worse record in 2025 than last year.
More concerns have certainly popped up about the team’s outlook in 2025 during spring training since the injury bug has hit them hard.
Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu are both sidelined already. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year, starting pitcher Luis Gil, was shut down recently with shoulder soreness.
Third base remains a huge issue for the team to address, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. is taking over at second base to replace the departed Gleyber Torres.
There is a lot of pressure on Jasson Dominiguez to perform at a high level with him taking over in left field for Alex Verdugo. His defense has been a concern thus far in exhibition games.
Yes, the overall roster is more complete without Soto on it, but winning 94 games is a tall task even when everything is clicking.
This is a roster talented enough to approach that win total again, but they are going to be challenged in a loaded AL East and with the American League as a whole getting better led by the Texas Rangers returning to contender status.
Their starting pitching is too good as currently constructed to see the bottom total fall out, but it is understandable why Kelly would have them on his list.