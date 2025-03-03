New York Yankees Veteran Wonders if Latest Injury Is 'Sick Joke'
Just about every New York Yankees fan likely had the same reaction when they heard DJ LeMahieu is dealing with another injury so soon into camp; no way.
It's been frustrating.
LeMahieu was one of the most beloved players on the team when he left the Colorado Rockies and signed with the Yankees in free agency.
His first year with the team resulted in an All-Star nod, Silver Slugger Award and fourth-place finish in AL MVP voting, a great debut campaign that he followed up even more incredibly by leading Major League Baseball in batting average (.364), and leading the American League in on-base percentage (.421) and OPS+ (178) during the COVID-shortened 2020 season that earned him another Silver Slugger Award and third-place MVP finish.
But since then, LeMahieu hasn't been the same player.
He's either dealt with injuries or has been a below average hitter in the four years since, turning the veteran infielder from being a beloved part of the team into a source of frustration.
It has to be remembered that LeMahieu is more frustrated than any fan could ever be since this is his career, and every player, outside of Anthony Rendon, wants to be on the field playing.
LeMahieu voiced that to Dan Martin of The New York Post.
"Are you kidding me,'" he told the insider when asked about what his immediate reaction was. "'Are you serious right now? Is this a sick joke?'"
Unfortunately, it's not.
It's the reality of his career the last few years, and something New York opened themselves up to when they didn't aggressively pursue an upgrade at third base this offseason when they decided LeMahieu would take over the starting role.
"It's probably gonna be a little bit before I start doing baseball stuff again," LeMahieu added.
He hasn't gotten an MRI on his calf just yet, and the veteran insists that this is nothing major, but it's still concerning for this to have occurred after just his second at-bat of spring training.
One of LeMahieu's goals was to prove he could stay healthy, something that is now already out the window with just under a month until Opening Day.