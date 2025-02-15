New York Yankees Reportedly Discussing Contract Extension With Manager
The New York Yankees are engaged in discussions with their manager in order to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this winter, Hal Steinbrenner said the Yankees were planning on opening extension discussions with Aaron Boone, but now this past week it seems those talks are heating up.
On Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported the two sides are actively engaged in negotiations and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reporting it could be likely to be done before Opening Day.
As things currently stand, Boone's deal is set to expire after the 2025 season.
The organization triggered a team option for this year after New York's first World Series appearance in 15 years to bring Boone back for an eighth season, but there's not any long-term security beyond the upcoming season as of now.
"Our intent is to find an extension," general manager Brian Cashman said this week. "We’re hopeful that, at some point sooner or later, that we’ll be able to officially cement something. Obviously, we haven’t gotten there yet. But give us time."
Boone replaced Joe Girardi prior to the 2018 season and won over 100 games in each of his first two at the helm, a feat his teams have not been able to repeat since. After making the playoffs in each of his first five years, the Yankees missed the postseason in 2023 for the first time since 2016 and just the fifth time since 1995.
Bouncing back in 2024 to win his third American League East title in his tenure, Boone was able to guide the team to where they had not been in a very long time by making the Fall Classic.
Of course, there's still immense pressure to get back and get the job done, but it's safe to say he has earned the confidence of the organization to want to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
2025 will be one of the most interesting seasons thus far in Boone's tenure with the pitching staff looking as strong as it's been in a very long time but the team choosing the veteran route on offense to replace Juan Soto.
Whether or not Boone has the horses to win the World Series remains to be seen, but regardless, it appears safe to say he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
Confidence from higher ups can go a long way towards encouraging performance, so New York extending Boone before the season and allowing their manager to make his job security the furthest thing from his mind is a sound strategy.