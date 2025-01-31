Yankees Legend Notes Aaron Boone's Impact on Max Fried Choosing New York Over Red Sox
On December 10, it was revealed that the New York Yankees signed former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, which is the largest contract guarantee a left-handed pitcher has received in baseball history.
This was a massive get for New York, as Fried was one of the best pitchers to become a free agent this offseason. And since slugger Juan Soto signed with the cross-town rival Mets just a few days prior, Fried coming to the Bronx helped alleviate some of the frustration Yankees fans were feeling.
Given how elite he is, Fried surely had many teams interested in acquiring him before he ultimately chose the Yankees. One team that was reported to have a contract already sent to Fried was the Boston Red Sox.
In a January 30 article from Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media, legendary Yankees pitcher and current YES Network analyst discussed how New York manager Aaron Boone may have influenced Fried's decision to choose the Yankees over the Red Sox.
"But can Fried pitch in New York? Isn’t that real question?" Klapisch asked Cone.
“That’s the litmus test, I agree. But if anyone can handle it here, it’s Max Fried. Atlanta is a big market, he’s pitched in big games for the Braves. He pitched against the Mets many times. The fact that he wanted to be here – he signed with the Yankees when he could’ve gone to another market – says a lot," Cone responded.
"It’s true, the Red Sox had a contract ready for Fried. All he had to do was sign. I wonder if (Aaron) Boone was a factor in him picking the Yankees," said Klapsch.
“I know this: Boone is one of the best I’ve ever seen at controlling a clubhouse, keeping everyone together. He garners a lot of respect in that room. He has the players’ backs and they respect him for it.
“The way the game is played today, what’s expected of the modern manager, Boone is the best. He’s unflappable. You can’t compare him to, say, Davey Johnson. Managers had different jobs 30 years ago. Today it’s about communicating with the players," Cone said in response.
That's extremely high praise for Boone coming from a Yankees icon.
Perhaps Boone's influence over the Yankees' clubhouse is a large reason why Hal Steinbrenner revealed that the front office is currently working on a contract extension for him.
