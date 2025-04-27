New York Yankees Set Probables for Upcoming Baltimore Orioles Series
The New York Yankees had to play a doubleheader on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it did not disrupt their pitching plans for next week.
The Yankees are preparing to play a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and their pitching probables are set, even with the doubleheader.
New York lucked out. Because the rainout was on Saturday, all the Yankees had to do was push back their Saturday starter to Sunday. Max Fried started game one and was masterful as the Yankees gave him 11 runs to stake him to his fifth win of the season. Clarke Schmidt handled the start in game two.
The Yankees have the peace of mind of knowing who their starters will be. The Orioles don’t appear to be as lucky. They’re coming off a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers. It featured a rainout on Friday, a doubleheader on Saturday and a finale on Sunday.
New York will open the series with young right-hander Will Warren (1-0, 4.79) at 6:35 p.m. eastern.
Warren has taken a no decision in his last two starts, but he was sharp against Cleveland last week. In five innings he allowed just three hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out five. In five starts he has struck out 21 and walked 10 in 20.2 innings.
Carlos Rodón (3-3, 3.50) will take the ball in Tuesday’s game at 6:35 p.m. The right-hander is making his seventh start and has been involved in every decision he’s been a part of so far this season.
He was won his last two starts which includes a matchup with the Guardians last week. In that game he threw seven sharp innings, giving up four hits, no earned runs and two walks. He also struck out eight. He has struck out 25 hitters in his last three starts across 18.2 innings pitched
Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 5.26) will start the finale at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
He started the series opener against Toronto on Friday and gave up three hits in five innings. He didn't allow an earned run and walked two while striking out two. He's been consistent, but he has been unable to get out of the sixth inning in any of his last three starts.