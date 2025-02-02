New York Yankees Should Prioritize Reunion With Veteran Left-Hander
The New York Yankees are getting ready for the start of Spring Training, but there are still some needs that should be addressed.
It has been a busy offseason for the Yankees after they saw their superstar outfielder sign with the New York Mets. Brian Cashman did a good job quickly pivoting to their backup plan, but they still have some things to accomplish.
Coming into the winter, New York seemingly wanted to improve in multiple areas after losing in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Even though they were right there with the Dodgers, this is a franchise that knows what it takes to win and they felt the need to make some changes.
One area that they looked to improve was their bullpen. The addition of Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers gives the Yankees a true star closer in the backend of their bullpen. Williams has excellent stuff and could be an All-Star in 2025 if he stays healthy.
With their new closer, New York will be sliding Luke Weaver into the setup role. He will be entering the year as one of the best in the league in that area.
While the Yankees have two stars in Williams and Weaver in the back of the bullpen, one area that still needs to be addressed is a left-handed relief pitcher.
Last year, veteran Tim Hill was excellent in the role for New York. However, he is still a free agent and has a lot of suitors on the open market.
In 2024, the 34-year-old totaled a 3-0 record, 2.05 ERA, and 0.9 WAR after being traded by the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees saw something in Hill during his time with the White Sox before coming to New York. The Southpaw was a completely different pitcher after the trade and is now one of the most desirable left-handers available.
Since the Yankees already just recently saw a key reliever in Tommy Kahnle sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, they need to make sure that they don’t lose Hill as well.
While the addition of Williams gives them the star closer they have been seeking, they need weapons to get him the ball with the lead in tact.
With making the postseason and winning the World Series being the goal for New York, Hill was also excellent in the playoffs last year when he totaled a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched.
Even though the price tag might be a bit high because of his performance in the second half of this past campaign, bringing him back should be a priority for the Yankees.