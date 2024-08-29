New York Yankees Should Target All-Star Reliever Placed on Waivers
The New York Yankees are in all-in mode and a move like this would strengthen their chances at not only capturing the AL East title, but pushing for a World Series championship as well.
On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants placed lefty relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek on waivers, as well as second baseman Thairo Estrada, as first reported by Grant Brisbee and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rogers is the name the Yankees should target given the strong season he has been putting together in San Francisco. The lefty has posted a 2.45 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 59 strikeouts across 51.1 innings in 2024.
Rogers is a fit in New York's bullpen, which has been lacking an impact left-hander this year. Although the 33-year-old has mostly pitched in the middle innings for San Francisco this season, he holds plenty of experience as a closer and high-leverage arm in his career.
Rogers was an All-Star for the Minnesota Twins back in 2021. He has notched 83 saves in 111 chances in nine big-league seasons to go along with a 3.36 ERA.
The catch with Rogers is that he would not come cheap to acquire. The veteran southpaw is in the second season of a three-year, $33 million deal. He is still owed around $2 million for the rest of the campaign and is set to make $12 million in 2025.
Rogers could provide a boost to a Yankees' bullpen that has been shaky this year. While it could be a risk trying to take him out of the middle relief role that he has settled into with the Giants, the lefty's overall track record is worth taking a shot on him given his ceiling.