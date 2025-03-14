New York Yankees Slugger Dealing With Calf Injury, Optimistic Return Set for Summer
Spring training has not been kind to the New York Yankees with injuries being the main storyline going into the season.
After a strong winter, the Yankees have been ravaged by injuries so far. For a team that has had high expectations for 2025, the depth of the roster is going to be tested right out of the gate.
In the starting rotation, injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have opened up two spots in the starting rotation. However, they also have a major issue in their lineup with the elbow injury to Giancarlo Stanton.
The slugger was a key part of the postseason success for New York in 2024, but he is going to be starting the season on the injured list with issues in both of his elbows. However, that isn’t the only injury he has been dealing with.
Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke about a calf issue as well for the slugger. Furthermore, he provided an optimistic timeline of Memorial Day for his return.
“Giancarlo Stanton is said to be dealing with a chronic calf issue as well as the elbow injuries, but the arm pain is the bigger problem. Memorial Day is one optimistic estimate heard for Stanton now.”
After the loss of Juan Soto to free agency, the Yankees were certainly relying on Stanton to be healthy and perform like he did in the postseason. However, he has often been injured in New York and this campaign is looking worrisome at this point.
With seemingly multiple severe injuries, any type of production from Stanton before the start of the summer might be unlikely.
Hopefully, he continues to heal both the elbows and the calf. For New York, they will have to seriously consider what the backup plan is for 2025 if their star slugger isn’t able to perform.