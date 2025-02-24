New York Yankees Slugger Flies Back to Big Apple for Medical Testing
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined this spring with tendinitis in both of his elbows, has flown back to the city for further testing.
Stanton is projected to miss all of spring training and quite possibly opening day.
Stanton reportedly flew to New York for a Monday appointment with Dr. Christopher Ahmad, of the Yankees’ medical team, per Randy Miller of NJ.com (subscription required).
Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday, via the New York Post (subscription required), Stanton was just going through normal treatment and he will have to go through the season with elbow issues, like he did for most of the second half of last season.
The elbow issues did not present much of a production problem due to the fact Stanton played particularly well last season. He was the Yankees' leading hitter in the post-season.
In 114 games last season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs, 72 RBI and a 115 OPS. In the post season, Stanton hit .273 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and a 1.048 OPS in 62 plate appearances.
Per Jon Heyman of the Post, prior to leaving the team's spring training home in Tampa, Stanton was limited to individual agility drills on back fields. He has not participated in batting practice or played in any of the games this spring.
The team is looking at having Spencer Jones replace Stanton's bat in the lineup. He did fire up the fanbase with a massive two-run home run this spring. However, he should not be confused for having Stanton's power.