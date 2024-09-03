New York Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Sets Major Milestone
With the New York Yankees in the middle of a tight race for first place in the division and top seed in the AL, MVP favorite Aaron Judge has been the obvious key offensively. He leads the league in home runs and runs batted in and has a shot to eclipse his own AL home run record set back in 2022 when he went deep 62 times.
However, not to be overlooked is the bat of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who reached a home run milestone with his blast against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
Stanton's 418-foot home run in the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Rangers gave him 25 home runs for the season. He became the only active player who has hit 25 or more home runs in 10 different seasons in their career. This feat is more remarkable considering his injury history.
Stanton has played in more than 110 games in a season only once since 2019 and appeared in 41 combined between 2019 and 2020. Despite appearing in only 95 games this season, Stanton is third on the Yankees in home runs behind Judge (51) and Juan Soto (37).
The 34-year-old is in his seventh season with the Yankees. He has reached 30 home runs or more three times with the team and has 160 homers in 644 total games in pinstripes.
Stanton's best season of his career came in his final campaign with the Miami Marlins in 2017. He led the league with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in, winning the NL MVP Award.
Stanton leads all active players with 427 home runs and his bounce-back season with the Yankees in 2023 has provided a major boost to the team's offense.