New York Yankees Slugger Predicted to Sign $520 Million Contract
The New York Yankees could've done more at the trade deadline, but with some of the additions that they made, they should feel good going into the second half of the season. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the year plays out, but if their recent series against the Philadelphia Phillies was any indication of how everything will go, this is still a team that has a chance to win a World Series.
With the trade deadline behind the front office, the focus will now be on re-signing Juan Soto in the offseason. Soto, arguably the second-best hitter in baseball behind Aaron Judge, has proven his worth all year with the Yankees.
When New York made a blockbuster deal to acquire the left-handed slugger, they expected him to come in and do exactly what he's done. To say that he's done exactly that would be an understatement, as one could even argue that he's doing more than anybody could've ever expected.
Currently slashing 309./.436/.593, Soto has been incredible in every which way.
There have been rumblings that he could get as much as $500 million in free agency, and after the deal that Shohei Ohtani signed an offseason ago, it's not out of the equation.
The question now is whether the Yankees are going to give him that type of money. If they aren't, there will be multiple suitors willing to give him what he's looking for.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted the contracts of some of the early free agents, predicting that Soto will remain with New York on a 15-year, $520 million deal.
"Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may not have helped his cause by whining about "unsustainable" payrolls in May, but there should already be money earmarked for Soto. Given how much the team has coming off its books this winter, it might even be possible to sign him and not have to subsequently live with a skyrocketed payroll.
"Besides, just imagine what kind of storm would form over the Bronx if the Yankees went through all this with Soto only to watch him head elsewhere in New York."
15 years does seem like quite a bit of time, and that'd put him at 40 years old at the end of his contract, but if that's what Soto and agent Scott Boras are looking for, it might have to be what they have to do.
15 years would also give the Yankees an opportunity to pay this over many years, which could also benefit them. No matter what happens, he needs to be in Pinstripes for the rest of his career, as this fanbase is desperate for it.