New York Yankees Spring Training Standout Will Have To Step Up This Season
With the regular season just a week away, the New York Yankees are getting prepared for what could be a challenging year all of a sudden.
Despite having high expectations after a strong winter, it’s hard to project how the Yankees will do in 2025 at this point.
Injuries have unfortunately been the main storyline for the franchise this spring, with multiple key players going out.
For New York, the starting rotation about a month ago looked like one of the best in the league. Now, with Gerrit Cole done for the year and Luis Gil out until the summer, the rotation all of a sudden has some question marks.
Due to these two pitchers being injured, players are going to need to step up for the Yankees if they are going to salvage the campaign. Fortunately, they do have a few pitchers who are performing well this spring.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently spoke about Yankees pitcher Will Warren as a player who has to step up in the wake of injuries to the starting rotation.
“While New York had veteran Marcus Stroman at the ready when Gil went down, Cole’s replacement was less clear. Warren, though, has emerged as the frontrunner for the job.”
With Marcus Stroman seemingly being a lock to be in the rotation as a former two-time All-Star, it leaves one spot in the rotation open as of now.
Since Gil is going to be missing a significant amount of time, New York is going to need someone to really step up and perform well for an extended period of time.
Will Warren has been one of the most-talked-about players this spring, and for good reason. The 25-year-old right-hander has been excellent in spring training, and has potentially earned a spot in the rotation.
This spring, Warren has totaled a 2.87 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and just three walks in 15.2 innings pitched.
These are some strong numbers for the right-hander, and if he makes the rotation, he will have earned it.
However, the Yankees also have veteran Carlos Carrasco, who has performed well this spring. The veteran right-hander has a ERA a bit lower than Warren this spring, but his command has been shaky at times.
Having both Carrasco and Warren battling it out for the final spot in the rotation is a good problem to have for the franchise at this point. As shown by the injuries to the pitching staff, there is no such thing as too much pitching.
If it is Warren who earns the fifth spot in the rotation, he will need to step up and perform much better than he did with the Yankees in 2024.