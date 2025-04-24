New York Yankees Star Prospect Needs to Consider Major Change at Plate
The New York Yankees have one of the best young players in baseball on their roster with left fielder Jasson Dominguez.
He has been one of the most highly regarded prospects in the game for years, unanimously ranked inside the top 100 from 2020 through this year before he graduated from prospect status.
A true five-tool player, Dominguez has the ability to make an impact in every facet of the game. He possesses an excellent hit tool, elite athleticism and speed and prodigious power.
The complete package, he is also showing major strides with his defense, which was previously a liability at the Major League level and in spring training.
Thus far, he has played in 22 games with 87 plate appearances. The results have been mixed, producing a slash line of .234/.322/.390 with two home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.
He is making an impact in every facet of the game offensively and is getting better with each passing day. Still only 22 years old, he is just scratching the surface of his remarkable upside and potential.
But, there is one thing that Dominguez could consider doing at the plate to help improve his numbers across the board.
A switch-hitter, his production has been skewed in a major way.
As a left-handed hitter, Dominguez has been excellent. In 2025, through his first 48 plate appearances, he has a slash line of .311/.354/.511 with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBI.
In his career, Dominguez has a slash line of .274/.342/.547 with eight home runs, five doubles and 17 RBI with a 146 tOPS+.
Those are excellent numbers as a left-handed hitter, the kind of production the Yankees are expecting from their star prospect.
Unfortunately, his overall numbers are being dragged down because, for how well he performs from the left side of the plate, he is on the opposite end of the spectrum as a right-handed hitter.
This season, through 34 plate appearances from that side of the plate, Dominguez has a slash line of .071/.235/.143 with two doubles and four RBI. He has struck out 12 times compared to 15 as a left-handed hitter despite 14 fewer plate appearances.
In his career, he has a slash line of .094/.250/.132 with two doubles and zero home runs to go along with five RBI.
It is something certainly worth keeping an eye on moving forward, especially if he doesn’t start to catch fire from the right side of the plate.
He virtually cannot perform any worse if he were to try hitting against southpaws from the left side of the plate, as those right-handed hitting numbers are well below league average.
It would be an adjustment hitting from the left side against lefties, given how long he has been a switch hitter for. But if he doesn’t start to turn things around, New York will need to start considering other options against left-handed pitchers because he is giving them nothing from the right side of the plate.