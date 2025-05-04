New York Yankees Starting Middle Infielders Both Dealing with Injury Issues
Injuries have been a major storyline for the New York Yankees throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
They have been dealing with the absence of several key players, such as ace Gerrit Cole, reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, 2024 ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton and veteran D.J. LeMahieu.
This weekend, starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt had his start pushed back with some soreness on his left flank, just the latest in injury woes for the team. At least his ailment isn’t considered serious, as he is set to make his start on Tuesday.
The injury news wasn’t as positive for starting second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who became the third positional player to land on the injured list, hurting his oblique earlier this week against the Baltimore Orioles.
Chisholm has produced a 1.2 WAR through 30 games played, providing excellent defense and an impressive blend of power and speed with seven home runs, three doubles and six stolen bases.
His slash line of .181/.304/.410 does leave something to be desired, but he has been the victim of some bad luck thus far.
On Saturday, as shared by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he revealed that the MRI he underwent on Thursday revealed that he is dealing with three separate high-grade tears in his oblique.
Originally given a 4-to-6 week timetable for recovery by the team, Chisholm is going to do everything in his power to beat that diagnosis.
Another concern that the Yankees now have to deal with is a potential injury to starting shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Hoch shared on X that Volpe felt a pop in his shoulder during a play in the eighth inning. He was swinging a bat inside and provided a positive update that things felt okay.
X-rays administered at Yankee Stadium came back clean, which is encouraging. Out of a case of abundance, an MRI could still be administered to rule out any damage or serious injury.
With Chisholm already sidelined and the production at third base being underwhelming, losing another starter would be a tough blow for New York to overcome.
He has been above average across the board according to Baseball Savant in batting, base running and fielding.
Volpe is in the midst of the most productive season of his career with a .239/.333/.453 slash line with an OPS+ of 124 and 1.6 WAR. He has hit five home runs and 10 doubles to go along with four stolen bases.