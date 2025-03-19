New York Yankees Still Given Monstrous Chance To Win AL East Despite Injuries
2024 marked the first time since 2009 that the New York Yankees were able to win the American League pennant and play in the World Series.
However, unlike 15 years prior, they weren’t able to bring home the championship this time around.
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games, and their shortcomings were scrutinized.
Some questionable decisions, such as bringing Nestor Cortes out of the bullpen in Game 1, set the tone for how the series would go. Pitiful defensive performances plagued them, which the Dodgers were not shy about poking fun at after things ended.
Their offseason didn’t get off to a strong start when superstar right fielder Juan Soto decided to depart in free agency, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.
Replacing someone of that caliber isn’t easy, but New York had a game plan in place that they executed to perfection.
An emphasis was placed on defense and pitching, looking to overcome the obstacles that plagued them in the World Series.
Max Fried was signed in free agency to the largest contract in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher, signing an eight-year, $218 million deal. Devin Williams was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to become the team’s new closer.
Former Gold Glove winner Cody Bellinger was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and will take over in center field, pushing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge back to right field, where he is a massive upgrade defensively over Soto.
At first base, Paul Goldschmidt was signed to get things back on track after the team had the least productive group of first basemen in baseball last year.
There was never going to be a one-for-one swap for the Yankees to replace what Soto brought to the table, but what Brian Cashman did in the offseason should be applauded.
Unfortunately, they are never going to see the projected roster that was put together in the winter take the field this season.
Injuries have decimated New York in spring training.
Ace Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is dealing with a lat strain that will keep him sidelined for months.
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu are both going to begin the year on the injured list. The former NL MVP is dealing with injuries to both elbows and a calf issue, while the versatile veteran has a calf issue of his own.
Because so many key contributors are hurt, their outlook has changed.
“The Yankees should still contend. But the path looks rockier now,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (paid subscription required) in their preseason MLB power rankings.
New York comes in at No. 7 in the rankings, one spot behind the Boston Red Sox.
But, their projections are still strong as a playoff team with 70.4% odds of advancing.
They are the AL East favorites with the Red Sox sitting at only 46.3%.