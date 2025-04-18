New York Yankees Superstar Gone Beyond His Peers With Otherworldly Production
The New York Yankees have the most prolific offense in baseball, averaging 5.94 runs per game through 18 contests this season.
Their entire lineup has been mashing the ball, launching 33 home runs, which is second most in baseball behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have played two more games than the Yankees.
New York has the highest slugging percentage in the MLB with a .485. In second is the Arizona Diamondbacks with a .456. Their OPS of .828 and OPS+ of 138 are also currently tops in the league.
With 290 total bases, they are second behind only the Chicago Cubs, who have 319 total bases in 21 games played.
Those are some eye-popping numbers being put up by the Yankees and there is one central figure leading the way; Aaron Judge.
The star right fielder won the 2024 American League MVP Award, the second time in three years he brought home the hardware. In both of his award winning campaigns he had a 10.8 WAR according to Baseball Reference.
Incredibly, he is off to an even better start in 2025 despite not having Juan Soto ahead of him in the lineup anymore.
Judge has a .409/.519/.803 slash line through 81 plate appearances, all three statistics of which are the best in baseball. His OPS of 1.322, OPS+ of 279, .553 rOBA, 274 Rbat+ and 53 total bases are all the best individual numbers in the game right now.
As are his 27 hits and 1.6 WAR. His 20 runs scored and 21 RBI are the best in the AL currently, as he has gotten off to a great start to not only win his third MVP award, but accomplish the Triple Crown as well.
What Judge has accomplished since the brutal start he got off to in 2024 is eye-opening. Numbers like this are normally only seen in video games.
Since May 5, 2024, he has a slash line of .363/.495/.792 with 59 home runs and 146 RBI. There is just no way to beat him as an opposing pitcher when he is as locked in as he currently is.
As shared by @YankeeWRLD on X, Judge has a WAR of 13.0 according to FanGraphs since Apr. 27, 2024. The next closest player to that is Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals with a 9.9.
2024 National League MVP Award winner Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is third on the list with 8.1 WAR.
This isn’t a recent phenomenon of Judge mashing baseballs — he has been doing it for years.
As MLB Network shared on X, he is truly in a league of his own when it comes to offensive production. Since the start of the 2022 campaign, there isn’t a player in baseball who comes close to his output.
He is first in home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS+ and fWAR by incredible margins.
New York is certainly happy he is in pinstripes, cementing his status as one of the greatest hitters of all time with every swing he takes.