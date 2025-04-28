New York Yankees Superstar Outfielder Seen As All-Star Game Shoo-In
The New York Yankees have one of the most prolific offenses in baseball, in large part because of Aaron Judge.
Their superstar right fielder won the American League MVP award in 2024, the second time in the last three seasons he has accomplished that impressive feat. His production was through the roof after an abysmal April, and he has carried that right over into the 2025 campaign.
Judge is putting up some historic numbers out of the gate.
He has a .406/.500/.717 slash line through his first 126 plate appearances, with all three numbers being the best in baseball entering play on April 28.
His 1.217 OPS, 246 OPS+, .523 rOBA, 254 Rbat+, 43 hits and 2.5 WAR are all tops in the MLB, as well. His 25 runs scored and 27 RBI are both leading the AL, along with his 76 total bases.
He has already hit eight home runs with seven doubles and one triple.
The scariest part?
He isn’t connecting as solidly as he has in years past.
If his average exit velocity of 95.8 mph and his hard-hit rate of 58.8% carry through to the end of the season, they would be the fourth-lowest in a single campaign of his career, which includes his tough debut in 2016.
The absurdity of the numbers Judge is putting up goes back to last season.
“You might have seen what Judge did over a calendar year, from April 27, 2024, through April 26, 2025: 157 games, .363/.491/.766, 61 home runs, 157 RBIs. Incredible,” wrote David Schoenfield of ESPN.
Entering play on April 27, 2024, the six-time All-Star had a slash line of .178/.317/.356 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He ended the year with a .322/.458/.701 slash line with an MLB-leading 58 home runs and 144 RBI.
Given the incredible start he has gotten off to this year, it should come as no surprise that Schoenfield has selected him as the starting right fielder in a recent piece highlighting All-Stars around the league.
The competition was fierce for that spot, but it is impossible to ignore what the New York star has accomplished despite there being a lot of talented right fielders in the MLB right now.
He beat out Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.
All of them are off to remarkable starts in their own right, but Judge has put himself in a position to make some history, again, more than earning the All-Star nod.