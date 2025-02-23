New York Yankees Superstar Slugger Believes He Can Return to MVP Form
With spring training kicking off for the New York Yankees, the team is starting to showcase some of the new talent that they acquired this winter.
It was a strong offseason for the Yankees after their first plan of attack for the winter failed. However, a lot of credit should go to the organization for quickly pivoting and creating a well-balanced team.
While the pitching staff doesn’t have too many question marks, their lineup will certainly be a hot topic this spring and into the start of the season.
The loss of Juan Soto is a major blow as one of the best hitters in baseball, and New York will be hoping that with some of the new additions they brought in, they will be able to somewhat replace what he brought to the table.
One player who has the potential to be an impact performer for the team is 29-year-old outfielder, Cody Bellinger. The former MVP was given to the Yankees by the Chicago Cubs after they acquired Kyle Tucker to upgrade at the position. However, at his age, Bellinger is still a very good player with a lot of upside.
Recently, Bellinger spoke with Steve Serby of the New York Post about his 2019 MVP season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feeling like he can perform to that level again.
“Yeah, I definitely do think it’s possible. Like I said, I’m healthy, I’m still really young [29], I’m stronger than I was back then. I would argue I’m the same speed. … I would say it’s possible.”
That 2019 season for the slugger was an amazing campaign that he put together for the Dodgers. The left-hander slashed .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, 115 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and a WAR of 8.6.
While Bellinger was certainly deserving of winning the MVP that season, he hasn’t come close to replicating that season. Injuries certainly held him back with the Dodgers, and he just recently ended up turning his career back around with the Cubs.
However, at just 29 years old, he is healthy and still in his prime. With the ability to play good defense, hit for power, and run the bases well, Bellinger can be a five-tool player.
If he can come anywhere close to the numbers that he put up with the Dodgers in 2019, the Yankees will have gotten a steal.
The move to Yankee Stadium could help the slugger find some of that power that he had in 2019. New York has always been friendly to left-handed hitters, and Bellinger has his eyes set on becoming a star in pinstripes.