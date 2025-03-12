New York Yankees Talented Prospect Primed for Breakout Season To Help Rotation
As spring training continues on for the New York Yankees, their starting rotation looks far different now than it did a couple of weeks ago.
After a strong offseason, the Yankees appeared like they were going to have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. However, injuries to multiple starters have resulted in the unit looking far different than the team would have hoped.
Now, while New York might try to make a couple of additions to bolster depth, a major move appears unlikely at this stage with the regular season right around the corner.
It appears like the Yankees are at first going to have to rely on some internal options in order to survive the beginning part of the season and see how the trade market potentially shapes up.
However, replacing pitchers like Gerrit Cole, who will be out for the year, and Luis Gil, who will be out until July, is going to be a challenging task.
It’s fortunate that New York has a pitcher the caliber of Max Fried to lead the rotation, but there are numerous question marks behind him.
With new opportunities to be in the rotation being presented, some players will have a chance to make a name for themselves.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com recently spoke about the player who would break out for the Yankees in 2025 being starting pitcher Will Warren.
“Warren is adding a curveball this season to his strong repertoire of pitches. His stuff is plus, but he needs big league innings to show if he's a true starting pitcher.”
Warren has been one of the most talked-about players in spring training this campaign, and for good reason. The 25-year-old right-hander has totaled a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched this spring, and, due to injuries, has likely earned himself a spot in the rotation.
With the loss of Cole and Gil, Warren will likely be the man called upon to join Fried, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt in the rotation.
Due to the struggles of Stroman this spring and the Yankees’ desire to trade him this winter, Warren could end up being a fixture in the rotation even when Gil comes back if he pitches well.
The right-hander’s success shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise based on his performance in the minors last year. In 2024, Warren totaled an ERA of 3.35 and had a 10-4 record.
At 25 years old, Warren seems primed for a breakout campaign for New York, and should certainly be given the opportunity because of injuries.