New York Yankees Target Returning to Second Base Amid Trade Rumors
The New York Yankees reportedly have interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr, which was reported again on Thursday by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
"The Yankees have discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr.,the Marlins’ talented outfielder-turned-infielder. The extent of the interest is unknown, but Chisholm likely would play mostly infield, a Yankees need."
Chisholm, just 26 years old, has the talent to be one of the top young players in baseball. However, concerns about the youngster are valid, especially due to his inability to stay on the field.
Since debuting in 2020, he's played in more than 97 games just once. He's been relatively healthy this year, appearing in 91 games already, but history suggests that, unfortunately, an injury could be coming.
It's tough to put together a package that could make sense for the Yankees and Miami Marlins. The Marlins are prepared to sell everyone with value at the trade deadline, searching for prospects to better their average to below-average farm system.
New York, on the other hand, has the prospects to land him if they wanted. The question for them is what they're willing to trade for a player who's not only often injured, but also hasn't put up an OPS+ higher than 103 in any season he's played more than 60 games in.
During the 2024 campaign, Chisholm has put together a decent year, slashing .252/.322/.414 with 12 home runs and 12 doubles. His 103 OPS+ isn't great, but it'd be more than serviceable in this Yankees lineup.
Reports have suggested in the past that his personality has kept teams away. Chisholm plays with excitement, which, for some reason, gets backlash in today's game.
According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, there's interest now, despite some of the questions surrounding him.
"Believe it or not this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return," Mish stated. "It looks like Miami is very much listening, and he could certainly help a team in need with his power/speed combination."
Chisholm has played center field for the past two seasons with Miami. He played most of his career at second base before that, with some shortstop mixed in.
If New York were to pursue him, he'd likely play the infield due to their struggles at second and third base. And according to Mish, he's going to play some second base with the trade deadline approaching.
The Yankees have rumored interest in upgrading the position, and with Chisholm now playing there, it could be an indication of what's to come.