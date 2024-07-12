Yankees Have Reportedly 'Discussed' NL Team's Versatile Star Slugger as Trade Option
The New York Yankees just dropped another series, losing two out of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays to begin their final road trip before the All-Star break.
The team is 7-18 in their last 25 games and 0-7-1 across their past eight series. They also haven't won consecutive games in a month.
So with the trade deadline approaching in 18 days, GM Brian Cashman is under pressure to land some major upgrades to help his struggling roster.
And according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees have spoken about Miami Marlins star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is a former plus-defender at second base.
While Heyman noted that the interest level is currently unknown, the expectation is that Chisholm Jr. would mostly play infield with the Yankees if they were to land him.
As Marlins insider Craig Mish of The Miami Herald reported earlier in the week, there's "growing belief" that Miami will trade Chisholm Jr. by the deadline.
Chisholm Jr. is under two more years of control, so if the Yankees trade for him then they would have their second baseman in 2025 and 2026 as the struggling Gleyber Torres is set to hit the free agent market in this upcoming offseason.
In addition to looking for a bat, Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday evening that the Yankees have been persistently pursuing several relievers on the Cincinnati Reds.
Although the Reds have been playing better as of late, which means they probably won't be major sellers, they could deal one of their rental relief arms in exchange for a big-league piece to help them try to push for a Wild Card spot in a weak NL race.
Per sources, the Reds were at Tropicana Field this week scouting the Yankees' big-league team during their July 9-11 series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees need help and fast. Chisholm Jr. would be an upgrade in their infield, and the Reds have several relievers that would bolster the club's bullpen as well.