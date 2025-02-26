New York Yankees Top Prospect Predicted To Win Rookie of the Year Award
With spring training kicking off for the New York Yankees, the team has started to plan and get ready for the start of a new campaign.
This offseason, the Yankees saw a lot of changes in personnel despite being the American League Champions last year. The argument can be made that this is a more balanced team both in their lineup and on their pitching staff compared to last year.
However, while the offseason looks good on paper, the team will have to prove themselves on the field.
Due to the loss of Juan Soto, the lineup is going to be something that is watched very carefully. Losing a player of that caliber is nearly impossible to replace, and New York did the best they could.
However, while additions like Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt were good, they will also be expecting some of their young talent to continue to improve.
Fortunately, the Yankees do have a nice mix of veterans and young players. Furthermore, one player who has had a lot of hype over the past several years will now be getting a chance to prove what he can do.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently predicted that Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez would win the American League Rookie of the Year award.
New York will be looking to make it two straight seasons with a Rookie of the Year on their team. Last year, pitcher Luis Gil was able to win the award. Now, they will be hoping that their talented outfielder can follow in his footsteps.
Even though Dominguez has played in the Majors a bit, the sample size has been minimal and rather insignificant.
However, when healthy in the minors, the 22-year-old has flashed some five-tool abilities. In 2024, he slashed .314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.
The Yankees will be giving him a chance to be the everyday player right from the jump in left field, and he could potentially be their lead-off hitter as well.
If Dominguez is going to be batting in front of players like Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton, he is going to score a lot of runs if he gets on base.
While there is a ton of potential for Dominguez, he will have to stay healthy in order to achieve it. That has been a bit of an issue so far for the young prospect, but the sky is the limit for him.
If the 22-year-old can perform like he did in the minors last year, the American League Rookie of the Year award would be his to lose.