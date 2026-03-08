Ryan Weathers Second Start Makes Yankees Rethink Everything

While it's only his second start with the New York Yankees, this team has a right to be concerned about Ryan Weathers.

The 26-year old lasted just two innings against the New York Mets as he gave up seven hits for five earned runs.

He may have struck out three batters but he also walked a pair as it took him 59 pitches to record six outs.

Weathers was coming off a 3.2 inning debut where he struck out five batters and allowed just one hit. Suddenly, the Yankees may have to re-think their starting rotation.

Ryan Weathers Wasn't Cheap

Two strikeouts in the first inning for Ryan Weathers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bs9DZTAOT — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 8, 2026

Yankees fans were thrilled to see a new starter added to this rotation, but at what cost? It was common knowledge both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will be back sooner rather than later, but obviously manager Aaron Boone is going to ease both back into action.

Knowing that, the Yankees offloaded four prospects to bring in Weathers. The former Miami Marlins pitcher started eight games last year as he went 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA.

Weathers has yet to start more than 18 games in a single season and it's important to note that total came during his rookie season with the San Diego Padres in 2021. He's never thrown more than 100 innings in a season, so Yankees fans absolutely had a right to be concerned when the trade went down, and especially now that he just looked this way against their in-state rival.

Yankees Fans Must Give Weathers Time

Ryan Weathers (NYY) allowed five earned runs over two innings against the Mets pic.twitter.com/Fi7aaxxwTT — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) March 8, 2026

No pitcher wants to average roughly 30 pitches an inning and give up seven hits in a six-out frame, but at the end of the day it was only his second start of 2026. Things happen and now the only thing that matters is how he looks in his next start.

One positive is Weathers has eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings, but obviously giving up five runs in a two-inning span is less than ideal. Weathers is human and mistakes are going to be made. If there was ever a time for this sort of start, it's right now during Spring Training.

The Yankees may not have much of a place for Weathers if he becomes the odd man out once both Cole and Rodon return. That puts him in a compromising position, one the team may question as they gave up Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus for seemingly no reason.

