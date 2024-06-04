New York Yankees Urged To Consider Replacing Anthony Rizzo Via Big Trade
As the MLB trade deadline continues to draw closer, the New York Yankees are going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on. While they are already one of the best teams in baseball, they could look to make another move or two to increase their World Series odds.
One potential avenue to improve could be upgrading at first base over veteran starter Anthony Rizzo. Even though Rizzo hasn't been bad this season, he hasn't been his former star self either.
With quite a few intriguing options available at the trade deadline this year, there is one name that keeps coming up connected with the Yankees. That name is St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
In a recent question and answer with MLB insider Jim Bowden, Goldschmidt was suggested again for New York. Bowden answered a question about the Yankees potentially pursuing a trade for Goldschmidt and he gave a very direct answer.
"I think it depends on how Goldschmidt performs between now and the trade deadline. If he shows over the next couple of months that he would be an upgrade over Rizzo or an upgrade in a platoon with him, then I would consider it. He’s still a plus defender at first base, a leader in the clubhouse and a flat-out winner. I wouldn’t overpay for Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, considering he’s a rental and has the same age and decline issues as Rizzo. However, to deepen the lineup and protect against future injuries, it makes some sense."
Goldschmidt has gotten off to a slow start this year. In 56 games played with the Cardinals, he has compiled a .222 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 22 RBI. Clearly, those aren't the numbers that we have become used to seeing from the slugging first baseman.
As for Rizzo, he has outperformed those numbers in 2024. He has hit .240 and has racked up seven home runs and 25 RBI. Those numbers are almost a wash and would indicate that the Yankees would not get better by replacing him with Goldschmidt.
That being said, Bowden's answer of "how Goldchmidt performs" is exactly spot on. If Goldschmidt catches fire and begins performing up to his standards, a trade could make sense. On the other hand, if he doesn't, New York would be better off avoiding that kind of a move.
At 36 years old, Goldschmidt is also two years older than Rizzo. He is in the final year of his contract, which would also make it likely that he would be a half-season rental. Rizzo has a club option for the 2025 season, which gives the Yankees more control for the future.
It will be interesting to see what New York decides to do ahead of the trade deadline. They don't have to make any moves, as they are already a top World Series contender. However, if they play their cards right, they could become an even more lethal team.
Replacing Rizzo with Goldschmidt doesn't seem to be a likely move at this point in time, but that could change. If he catches fire, the Yankees would have to consider the option.