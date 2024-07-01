New York Yankees Urged to Trade Four Players Before Deadline
The New York Yankees have consistently remained at the top of the MLB standings. At this point in the season, they appear to be a top World Series contender.
While there is still a lot of baseball left to be played, the Yankees look like the real deal.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month, New York could improve their championship odds even more. They're expected to be very active in trade discussions. They also have plenty of pieces that they could trade away in order to pull off some moves.
With the way they have played all year long, the front office should be aggressive. The championship window is open and they need to go all-out to win.
All of that being said, ClutchPoints has urged the Yankees to consider trading four players. Let's take a look at who those four players are.
Everson Pereira, Outfielder
One potential trade candidate could be Everson Pereira. The 23-year-old outfielder is a very intriguing piece that other teams could have interest in.
During the 2024 season so far, Pereira has played in 40 games at the Triple-A level. He has hit .265/.346/.512 and has also hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 RBI. Pereira could be a piece that is moved by New York in a trade to bring in win-now talent.
Oswald Peraza, Third Base
To this point in his young career, Peraza has been unable to show that he can make a major impact offensively. He is a great defensive third baseman, but there is a lot of work for him to do at the plate in order to make his way to the majors.
Peraza would be an excellent candidate to be thrown into a bigger deal. He's one of the many trade chips that the Yankees could use in order to make a trade to bring in another key player.
Will Warren, Pitcher
Warren, a 25-year-old pitcher in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is the next name on the list. He has struggled to find consistency and has been unable to succeed in the minors so far this season.
Once again, he's a name that could be a throw-in for New York in a trade. Warren has started 16 games this season at the Triple-A level, compiling a 5-5 record to go along with a rough 7.05 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts. He could be a player that a team thinks they could develop and turn around in the future.
Agustin Ramirez, Catcher/First Base
Finally, Ramirez rounds out the list of players the Yankees could look to trade. He has had the most success in the minors this season of any player on this list.
In the 67 games he has played at the Triple-A level, Ramirez has hit .267/.353/.523 to go along with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. Those numbers are going to intrigue a lot of teams in trade discussions. Ramirez is a piece that could stick around in New York, but he also could be a nice piece in a big deadline deal for the Yankees.