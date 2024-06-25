New York Yankees Veteran Named Player ‘In Danger of Being Replaced’
The New York Yankees looked unbeatable just a few weeks ago, but with recent series against some of the top teams in baseball, they've struggled. At 3-7 in their last 10 games, there have been clear flaws on the roster.
With an opportunity to compete for a World Series this year, the expectation is for them to go all out at the deadline. If there's a move to better the roster and help them get closer to winning it all, the move should be made.
But, with moves to make, there are players who have to be replaced. Some of the struggling veterans on New York's roster could be moved in the process or, in more extreme cases, released.
Thomas Carannante of YanksGoYard listed five players "in danger of being replaced," including relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle.
"Ditto. Again, Kahnle is awesome. He's an excellent personality to have on your team.
"You know he's busting his rear end to give you every last ounce of his capabilities. But he's been felled by injuries and is not the same reliever he once was."
While Kahnle brings a different dynamic to the team as a person, that might not mean much to the Yankees front office if they have a way to improve.
Carannante added that perhaps Kahnle shouldn't be moved, but he needs to take a smaller role.
"The Yankees know they need relief help, as per the latest trade rumors. Kahnle isn't going anywhere, but he should be demoted to the lowest-leverage outings possible while more capable arms arrive to reinforce the bullpen."
Kahnle, 34-years-old, has dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign. In his 13 outings, he's tossed 10 1/3 innings, posting a 3.48 ERA, and has struck out 14.
Those numbers aren't bad by any means, but his 5.27 FIP shows that he might be getting a tad lucky on the mound.
New York's bullpen was one of the best in baseball over the first few months of the season but has recently taken a huge hit.
That could just be them struggling, but it's important to recognize the level of talent they've played. Those are the same teams they'll play in the postseason.
As they are during every trade deadline, relief pitchers will be available. Depending on who other clubs put on the trade market, the Yankees have a good chance to add multiple relievers.
Because of that, there's a possibility that Kahnle finds himself without a spot in the bullpen.
If he can turn it around and do what he did last year, it'd be an added bonus. If not, he could be on the way out.