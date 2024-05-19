Yankees expect star relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle back this week
The outstanding New York Yankees bullpen is close to adding another reinforcement.
Tommy Kahnle could be making his final rehab appearance Sunday, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the organization may activate Kahnle off the injured list as soon as Wednesday, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Kahnle was assigned to Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots on May 14 after making two appearances with Single-A Tampa.
Kahnle started 2024 on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since last season. The Yankees pulled the plug on Kahnle’s 2023 season in late September after missing the postseason; Kahnle’s offseason throwing session was delayed until December and he experienced a minor setback with soreness in early April, which has contributed to his extended time away from the team.
New York’s bullpen hasn’t suffered without Kahnle. In fact, the Yankees bullpen leads Major League Baseball in ERA (2.54), BAA (.202) and WPA (.399) entering Sunday. New York’s starting pitching without 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner ace Gerrit Cole isn’t bad either, and combined the unit leads MLB with 3.23 runs allowed per game.
Boone's distribution of bullpen work has been largely praised this season. The emergence of Luis Gil has made his managerial duties slightly easier.
Closer Clay Holmes is leading the charge with an All-Star caliber first half so far, allowing three runs (none earned) in 19.1 innings and 13 saves. Three of the AL’s current top scoreless inning streaks include Yankees pitchers – Holmes, starter Clarke Schmidt and reliever Luke Weaver (17.1 straight innings without a run; 2.25 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks in 28 total innings).
The 34-year old Kahnle in his second stint in The Bronx will turn 35 on August 7. He is in the final year of a two-year, $23 million contract, and with the way the Yankees bullpen has performed across the board, may be wrapping up his time in Pinstripes in the coming months.
The Yankees (32-15) currently own the second-best record in baseball behind the Philadelphia Phillies (33-14) and sit atop the AL East, two games ahead of the second-place Baltimore Orioles (28-15). New York has won five consecutive games – tied for its longest stretch of the season with the five victories in a row to start the season and from May 3-8 – and aim for a sixth straight in an attempt to sweep the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.