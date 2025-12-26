Yankees Have Surprising New Opponent in Cody Bellinger Race

The New York Yankees are looking to re-sign Cody Bellinger after the 30-year-old outfielder had a stand out 2025, proving he's still got the skills that made him the 2019 NL MVP.

However, while the Yankees have been one of Bellinger's biggest suitors, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller then links him to a surprising team: the Los Angeles Angels.

"Don't sleep on the Angels striking first, though. They've already been pretty aggressive this offseason and they definitely need some outfield help after trading away Taylor Ward," he wrote.

Cody Bellinger Linked to Angels

Bellinger is considered a target for some of the top spenders in the league. There's the Yankees, of course, but also the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and even a reunion his former team and reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's surprising for a team with tighter purse strings (the Angels ranked 14th in the league for salary spend in 2025 according to Spotrac) to be looking into a player who is asking for a massive contract.

While the Angels are the next in a long list of teams checking in on Bellinger, don't count the Pinstripes out. According to Miller, the Yankees' pursuit of the Arizona native has been a given all offseason.

"Long before the offseason began, the assumption was that the Yankees would re-sign Bellinger. Having Trent Grisham accept the $22.025M qualifying offer may have reduced that need a bit, but the fit is still obvious in an outfield where Aaron Judge is the only sure thing. Bellinger could also slide into the role of primary first baseman if Ben Rice is unable to repeat his breakout year," Miller wrote.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a sliding catch on a pop up by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the first inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, Bellinger and his team clearly believe he can command big money. While Bleacher Report consolidated his contract estimates for an average of 5.5 years and $155.75 million ($28.3M million AAV), that might not be feasible. According to YES Network's Jack Curry, no team has "come close" to the demands of Bellinger's notorious agent, Scott Boras.

While Bellinger certainly can command big spend (and chose to execute his player option this offseason because of it) he might not be able to land something as major as he wants. That could spell trouble for the Yankees, who might lose their top target to a team with shallower pockets. Fans can expect negotiations to continue on awhile longer either way.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!