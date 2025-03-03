New York Yankees Young Slugger Predicted To Make Opening Day Roster
With spring training rolling right along for the New York Yankees, a couple of roster spots have opened up because of injuries that have already occurred in camp.
Unfortunately, this happens all to frequently in spring training, but that just means other players will have to step up.
Recently, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton got PRP injections in his elbows. It was announced that he will be starting the season on the injured list and there has yet to be a timeline for his return.
Stanton was the ALCS MVP for the Yankees and is arguably their second-best power hitter behind Aaron Judge. Replacing him isn’t going to be easy.
While there is always the possibility someone gets added from outside the organization, the more likely replacement will come from within the organization at this stage of the spring.
Recently, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic (subscription required) predicted that Ben Rice will be the man to make the roster and replace Stanton.
Rice got a good amount of work in the Majors in 2024 due to injuries, and it appears like he will be getting a similar opportunity to start this season. On defense, he has been working as both a first baseman and catcher, but if Stanton is out, sliding into the designated hitter spot makes the most sense.
With the Yankees in 2024, he slashed .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBI. However, while the numbers weren't great overall in the Majors, he was impressive in the minors last year.
In 79 games, he slashed .273/.400/.567 with 24 home runs and 59 RBI. The power numbers jump off the page for Rice, and that is what New York will be looking for out of him.
The 25-year-old is also left-handed, which will provide some balance to a lineup that is still fairly dominated by right-handed hitters, and in Yankee Stadium, left-handed power hitters are positioned well to succeed.
With no timeline for Stanton and his injury history, Rice is going to get a great opportunity if it is indeed him that makes the roster.
Having a strong showing the rest of spring training will be key for the young slugger, but he’s got some special power that can really be a boost to the lineup.
With Rice off to a good start, it seems like it will be his spot to lose in the lineup.
For a player who hasn’t been great defensively, sliding in as the starting designated hitter could work out well.