Inside The Pinstripes

Four New York Yankees Players Who Need To Step Up With Star Slugger Hurt

Here's who needs to step up for the New York Yankees with Giancarlo Stanton hurt.

Nick Ziegler

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

With spring training underway, the New York Yankees have some serious concerns when it comes to a few players who are injured. 

It hasn’t been a great start to spring training in terms of staying healthy for the Yankees. Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton was sent back to New York to get his elbows checked out and receive PRP shots for the injury. 

While Stanton is a great player when healthy, being on the field has been a challenge for him. The slugger was a key member of the offense in the postseason last year, bringing home the ALCS MVP. 

Unfortunately, it’s already been announced he will be starting the season on the injured list, which isn't a good sign. 

Now, while the Yankees might look at some potential external options, here are four players on the team who will need to step up. 

Ben Rice 

The 26-year-old slugger made his debut for New York last year and showcased some of the power that he displayed in the minors. With seven home runs in 50 games, Rice can be an appealing option to replace Stanton as the designated hitter a majority of the time. 

With the ability to play first base and catcher, carrying Rice on the roster makes sense for some positional flexibility if a spot is now open.

While he isn’t proven, he does have some power in his bat, which the Yankees will need with Stanton out. 

Whoever Plays Third

The third base position is still a mystery for New York as of now.

Oswaldo Cabrera might be the favorite with DJ LeMahieu getting banged up already. If that’s the case, the Yankees will need him to step up to provide some depth to the batting order. 

Cabrera didn't do much offensively when given the chance in 2024, but with Stanton out to start the season, they will need his offensive to improve so they can avoid multiple potential issues in the lineup. 

Jasson Dominguez 

The top prospect of New York is set to be the starting left fielder for the team on Opening Day, and he has the potential to be a special player.

At the plate, there isn't much Dominguez can't do. 

With the ability to hit for average and power, while also running the bases well, he could be a special offensive player. However, he will need to prove that in the Majors, and a good start to the campaign would help ease the pain of missing Stanton. 

Aaron Judge 

Even though he is the best player on the team, the Yankees will need their star to start off the season strong. Without Stanton, the middle of the batting order is going to lack some power. 

Fortunately, Judge is the best power hitter in baseball and can carry a team in that regard. However, a slow start to the season might result in some offensive struggles if Judge isn't firing on all cylinders. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News