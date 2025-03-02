Four New York Yankees Players Who Need To Step Up With Star Slugger Hurt
With spring training underway, the New York Yankees have some serious concerns when it comes to a few players who are injured.
It hasn’t been a great start to spring training in terms of staying healthy for the Yankees. Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton was sent back to New York to get his elbows checked out and receive PRP shots for the injury.
While Stanton is a great player when healthy, being on the field has been a challenge for him. The slugger was a key member of the offense in the postseason last year, bringing home the ALCS MVP.
Unfortunately, it’s already been announced he will be starting the season on the injured list, which isn't a good sign.
Now, while the Yankees might look at some potential external options, here are four players on the team who will need to step up.
Ben Rice
The 26-year-old slugger made his debut for New York last year and showcased some of the power that he displayed in the minors. With seven home runs in 50 games, Rice can be an appealing option to replace Stanton as the designated hitter a majority of the time.
With the ability to play first base and catcher, carrying Rice on the roster makes sense for some positional flexibility if a spot is now open.
While he isn’t proven, he does have some power in his bat, which the Yankees will need with Stanton out.
Whoever Plays Third
The third base position is still a mystery for New York as of now.
Oswaldo Cabrera might be the favorite with DJ LeMahieu getting banged up already. If that’s the case, the Yankees will need him to step up to provide some depth to the batting order.
Cabrera didn't do much offensively when given the chance in 2024, but with Stanton out to start the season, they will need his offensive to improve so they can avoid multiple potential issues in the lineup.
Jasson Dominguez
The top prospect of New York is set to be the starting left fielder for the team on Opening Day, and he has the potential to be a special player.
At the plate, there isn't much Dominguez can't do.
With the ability to hit for average and power, while also running the bases well, he could be a special offensive player. However, he will need to prove that in the Majors, and a good start to the campaign would help ease the pain of missing Stanton.
Aaron Judge
Even though he is the best player on the team, the Yankees will need their star to start off the season strong. Without Stanton, the middle of the batting order is going to lack some power.
Fortunately, Judge is the best power hitter in baseball and can carry a team in that regard. However, a slow start to the season might result in some offensive struggles if Judge isn't firing on all cylinders.