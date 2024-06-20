Yankees Could Trade For Tigers' Rising Star In Blockbuster Deal This Summer
The New York Yankees could make at least one more blockbuster trade this summer.
New York has shown this season that it isn't afraid to get a deal done. The Yankees had a rough 2023 season and clearly responded in a major way by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto. New York has been in trade rumors seemingly ever since and it likely will be busy over the next six weeks.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and pass on July 30th and the Yankees are expected to be one of the most active teams. New York has a loaded roster but could use a little more firepower as it attempts to win its first World Series title since 2009.
New York's starting rotation has been great so far this season but it could make sense to add some more help for the rotation at the deadline. One player who could make a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty has shown great promise when he has been healthy and he is just 28 years old. He is having a resurgent season with Detroit and has a 3.01 ERA so far in 13 starts. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even called Flaherty the fourth-best pitcher who could be moved this summer.
"If the Detroit Tigers ultimately decide to sell, Jack Flaherty will be the top rental starter on the market this summer," Reuter said. "Still only 28 years old, he looked like an ace on the rise when he put together a brilliant second half for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019 to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting in his age-23 season
"However, injuries limited him to 154.2 total innings over the next three seasons, and while he stayed healthy last year, the results were hit-and-miss as he finished with a 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 148 strikeouts in 144.1 innings with the Cardinals and Orioles. The Tigers rolled the dice on a one-year, $14 million deal in free agency and he has been terrific, ranking among the AL leaders in ERA (3.01, ninth), WHIP (0.95, fifth), strikeouts (100, third) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.6, second)."
If the Yankees want to bolster the starting rotation, they should give Detroit a call.
More MLB: Yankees Could Acquire Blue Jays All-Star To Bolster Rotation At Deadline