Potential Yankees Target at Third Base Deemed Top Trade Chip at Deadline
It has been an excellent start to the campaign for the New York Yankees with the franchise playing some great baseball.
One of the top storylines to begin the year has been the offensive explosion by the Yankees. Perhaps with the help of the new torpedo bats, New York is off to a record-setting start this year in the home run department.
This offensive barrage to start the season has been a welcome sight, considering there were concerns for the unit heading into the year.
So far, nearly everyone on the team is mashing the ball, and it is resulting in a lot of wins early on.
However, while things are going well right now, those concerns from the winter about the state of some positions could creep up in the blink of an eye.
One position that was talked about a lot in the offseason was third base. Despite making a significant upgrade to first base with the addition of Paul Goldschmidt, the team seemingly let it ride at the hot corner.
While things are going well, it would likely behoove the franchise to make an upgrade at some point barring a player really stepping up.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about one of the top trade chips in baseball being potential Yankees target, Nolan Arenado.
“And perhaps by this summer, he'll be a little more willing to waive his full no-trade clause, after that seemed to cause several hiccups over the winter," Miller said.
Even though New York’s offense is off to a record-setting start, the team never addressed third base this winter.
This position was considered to be a glaring hole for the team, but with the offense raking, it has largely been forgotten about.
Luckily, the two main players at the position have performed well thus far. Oswaldo Cabrera has received the most playing time as expected so far. In seven games, he is slashing .316/.381/.316.
While the batting average and on-base percentage look good early on, the slugging number is very concerning and is likely an indicator of regression to come.
So far, Cabrera has yet to total an extra-base hit this season, which makes him the only member of the normal starting lineup not to achieve that.
Even though the offense has been fine, it’s only logical that things will cool down at some point.
A player the caliber of Arenado does make a lot of sense for the Yankees if the money is right with his ability to play elite defensively, and likely produce more than the current players at the hot corner.
With Arenado off to a nice start, his trade value might continue to increase as the season goes on.