Rangers All-Star Mentioned As Deadline Option; Yankees Make Perfect Sense
Speculation already is starting to pick up about who possibly could be on the move ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline will come and pass on July 30 and the New York Yankees surely will be busy. New York currently is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in Major League Baseball at 42-19.
There already has been talk about who the Yankees could target but New York doesn't need to make a major splash. The Yankees already have been great but don't even have their best pitcher on the mound, yet. Gerrit Cole will make his season debut in the near future and give New York a significant boost.
The return of Cole should be enough to take the Yankees to an even higher level, but New York likely will look to add to the bullpen. Every contender will be in the market for bullpen help and New York likely won't be any different.
One player who could make a lot of sense for the Yankees is Texas Rangers reliever Kirby Yates. He has been fantastic for the slumping Rangers and was listed as the 18th-best player who has been mentioned in trade rumors by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Though presently a sub-.500 team, it's hard to believe the Rangers will actually be sellers at the deadline," Miller said. "But if the reigning champs do wave the white flag, Yates is having quite the renaissance year in his age-37 season. Back in 2019, he saved 41 games with a 1.19 ERA for the (San Diego Padres), and he is surprisingly putting up similar numbers in his return to a closing gig.
"He did finally give up a couple of runs in mid-May, but he has yet to blow a save and has only once allowed multiple hits in an appearance."
The one-time All-Star has been great so far this season and has logged a 0.89 ERA and 25-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 1/3 innings pitched. If he's available, New York should give the Rangers a call.
More MLB: Yankees Could Target Underrated Hurler To Bolster Bullpen In Deadline Deal