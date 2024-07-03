Reunion With Ex-Yankees Superstar Could Be Perfect Trade Deadline Stunner
If the New York Yankees want to make a deep playoff run this season they will need to address the bullpen.
New York had one of the best bullpens on paper heading into the 2024 season but injuries have decimated the club. The Yankees are missing multiple high-leverage reliever and will need to add around the trade deadline to help out down the stretch.
An old friend could come in handy in that case. The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris listed current Pittsburgh Pirates fireballer Aroldis Chapman as the fifth-best late-inning reliever who could be available this summer.
"Late-inning relievers: Mason Miller, (Right-handed pitcher), Oakland Athletics, Tanner Scott, (Left-handed pitcher), Miami Marlins, Paul Sewald, (Right-handed pitcher), Arizona Diamondbacks, Ryan Pressly, (Right-handed pitcher), Houston Astros, (and), Aroldis Chapman, (Left-handed pitcher), Pirates," Gleeman and Sarris said. "It's a decent list. On it, you'll find lefties with 100 MPH fastballs (Aroldis Chapman), righties who throw nearly underhand and befuddle hitters (Tyler Rogers), elite sweepers (Adam Ottavino), and low-slot high-velo lefties (Jake Diekman)."
Chapman already has had two stints with the Yankees, so why not make it a third? He has a 3.90 ERA and still boasts one of the best fastballs in baseball. He's 36 years old now but is in the 97th percentile in fastball velocity and 99th percentile in expected batting average against.
Bringing him in to take over the eighth inning and form a bridge to closer Clay Holmes would be a fantastic move at this point. New York needs swing-and-miss stuff and that is what Chapman has. It's surprising that the Pirates could move him because they aren't out of playoff contention themselves, but New York should get involved.
