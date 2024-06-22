Rival Execs Reportedly Change Course on Yankees Star Juan Soto's Upcoming Free Agency
Juan Soto has enjoyed his time with the New York Yankees in his first campaign in the Bronx, but he has a major life and career decision to make with his free agency approaching in the offseason.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, some rival GMs are questioning whether Soto will actually leave the Yankees.
As of this date, Soto and the Bronx Bombers look like a match made in heaven, leaving rivals a bit pessimistic regarding their chances of luring him away from the Yankees.
“He’s going to be staying, no?” one rival GM asked Heyman.
Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner told YES Network insider Jack Curry last month that the Yankees were planning to approach Soto about a contract extension during the season. However, there has been no word on if any progress was made despite Soto's agent Scott Boras saying they were always open and willing to listen to Hal and the Yankees about a new deal.
That being said, Boras typically encourages his clients to test the open market, and Soto is a generational talent at 25-years-old and is expected to draw a record-setting contract in the winter.
As Heyman reported, the Yankees like their chances of retaining Soto should he reach free agency, which appears like it will be the case, as long as bidding is close.
The anticipated outside suitors for Soto are likely to be the cross-town rival New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, per The Post. But it doesn't sound like Soto, an AL MVP favorite, will be leaving the Yankees unless he is blown away by an offer.