Rumored Yankees Target Value Is 'Increasing' Making Deadline Swap Possible
The New York Yankees have been linked in one way shape or form to seemingly every player that has a slight chance of being traded.
We won't have to wait too much longer to see how much of the rumors were real and how much was just speculation. New York has just five days to figure out how it wants to address the deadline and things are starting to heat up.
New York continues to be mentioned in trade rumors and Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India has been viewed as a possible option to help the Yankees' infield problem.
It seemed like India wasn't going to be moved, but his trade value reportedly is "increasing" with the deadline approaching and MLB Network's Jon Morosi once again mentioned the Yankees as a fit.
"Jonathan India’s trade value is increasing, because of his own performance and the needs of suitors like the Yankees and (Seattle Mariners)," Morosi said. "India has a .376 OBP when batting leadoff this season. The Yankees have a .277 OBP in the leadoff spot, 2nd worst in Major League Baseball."
India has been great so far this season for the Reds and could be a solution for the Yankees at second base for years to come. He is under team control until 2027 at an affordable rate and is slashing .271/.374/.415 in 94 games. That type of production immediately would improve the Yankees' offense now and for the foreseeable future.
New York has some work to do and the Reds could be an intriguing trade partner.
