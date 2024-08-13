‘Seems Likely’ New York Yankees Will Bring Veteran Back in September
The New York Yankees have started to get going again in recent weeks, playing better than they were prior to the All-Star break. 6-4 in their last 10 games and tied for first place in the American League East, the Yankees control their destiny.
They dropped the first game of a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox, a disappointing showing, but they have two games to get back on track and take advantage of playing the worst team in the league.
This should just be the start of something for New York in the next few weeks. They're expected to return multiple players throughout the next month, which is a promising sign with October right around the corner.
Clarke Schmidt, Anthony Rizzo, and Jon Berti are all proven professionals who, at their best, should help a contending team like the Yankees. There are certainly some worries about Rizzo due to how he played during the beginning of the campaign, but history would suggest that he'll eventually figure it out.
If he's as bad as he was at the beginning of the year for the next few months when he returns, New York will have a tough decision to make in the near future.
Berti is an interesting player to get back at this stage of the season. He's a super-utility type of guy who's serviceable at the plate. His offensive numbers aren't going to impress anybody, but he had some good at-bats in his 17 games with the Yankees before going down with an injury. He was slashing .273/.322/.327.
If he can return to what he did last year with a near 100 OPS+, he's not a bad depth option.
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic looked at when he might return, writing that it's "likely" that he'll return around September 1.
"So, it seems likely that the Yankees will wait to start Berti’s rehab assignment clock and then bring him back around Sept. 1 when rosters expand to 28 players — provided he doesn’t have another setback. That would allow them to keep Berti, who plays all over the infield and brings speed and contact, as well as Oswaldo Cabrera, a switch-hitter who has been a threat from the left side of the plate this season and particularly since the All-Star break."
Rosters expanding to 28 players should help New York in multiple ways, especially with all of these injuries looking to be cleared.
Berti and the others will have to prove that they can do enough to help this team win a World Series, otherwise, they might not see much playing time due to their injuries.