Yankees Rising Prospect Could Be Trade Bait

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is juggling several balls when it comes to figuring out who will be in the outfield next season.

Of course, Aaron Judge is locked and loaded in right field. But after that is anyone's guess. Both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are free agents and could be leaving the Bronx.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is the top all-around player on the market and has been linked time and again to the Yankees. But is Cashman ready to write him a $400 million check?

It's possible the Yankees look from within and commit to former top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who hit. 257 with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 123 games this year.

On The Move?

And then there's outfielder Spencer Jones, the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old slugger demolished minor-league pitching in 2025 and certainly deserves a shot at the Opening Day roster. Problem is, that might not come with the Yankees.

"After floating his name in trade talks for the past year, the Yankees could finally move one of their top prospects," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Breakout Campaign

Jones is a valuable trade chip, thanks to his breakout 2025 campaign. The 6'7" Aaron Judge clone started the year at Double-A Somerset, where he hit 16 home runs in 49 games.

That earned him a triple to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he hit another 19 home runs in 67 games.

The Yankees selected Jones in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In his three minor-league seasons, Jones has grown into a fearsome power hitter.

"With his bat speed and the strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame, Jones creates well-above-average power and upper-end exit velocities," MLB Pipeline's scouting report notes.

Too Many Strikeouts

One concern is Jones' strikeout rate.

"His naturally long left-handed swing makes him late on a lot of pitches and resulted in a 40 percent swing-and-miss rate in 2024, including even more alarming empty contact rates on all fastballs (36 percent) and in-zone heaters (33 percent)," the scouting report indicates. "The Yankees are working with him on adjustments that would keep his bat on a more level plane and in the zone longer."

Jones made some progress on that front in 2025. He struck out 179 times across 116 minor-league games. In 2024, he hd 200 strikeouts in 122 games.

Before and after the July 31 MLB trade deadline, the only prospect considered untouchable was second baseman George Lombard Jr. He is the Yankees' top minor leaguer, and No. 25 overall. Jones ranks No. 99 overall.

