Yankees Expected to Lose Breakout Outfielder

Trent Grisham's breakout season in pinstripes was enough for the New York Yankees to extend him an unprecedented qualifying offer to keep him on in the outfield for one more year, at least. Grisham and Cody Bellinger are sitting in free agency at the moment, and while the Yankees are unlikely to do much better than two reunions in the outfield, one insider doesn't think Grisham is likely to return.

In a story about Don Mattingly's likelihood of joining up with the Philadelphia Phillies next season as their bench coach, the New York Post's Jon Heyman noted, as an aside, that the Yankees expect outfielder Trent Grisham to turn down their $22 million qualifying offer.

"The Yankees expect Trent Grisham to decline, too," Heyman wrote. "Which is partly why they offered it, I expected."

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrates his double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grisham is considered likely to keep his heart open for a multi-year contract, despite strong advice to the contrary. In a recent podcast, long-time Yankees announcer Michael Kay

"I really believe, if he's smart he's taking that money," Kay said. "He would, in one year, make more than he's made in his entire career. And if he believes in himself, wouldn't you do that? Because next year you are not saddled with a qualifying offer. You're not."

"And, if anything, your team is overly left-handed," Kay said, explaining that Grisham may not even be a good fit for the Yankees, but should stay for the opportunity. "You've got to have more balance in the lineup. [Jasson] Dominguez is essentially a left-handed batter, Bellinger is a left-handed batter, [Kyle] Tucker [...], Grisham [...], [Ben] Rice [...], [Austin] Wells [...], your backup catcher [J. C.] Escarra [...], Jazz Chisholm [...]. So don't you need more balance?"

While the Yankees may be lacking balance on offense, the expected loss of Grisham in the outfield combined with the rumors that they will lose Bellinger as well, raise concerns for their outfield makeup going forward.

The Outfield Without Grisham or Bellinger

The outfield without Grisham or Bellinger would likely be a more green one, unless the Yankees can swing a highly-coveted Tucker fresh off a hot season with the Chicago Cubs. Their likeliest options at the moment are obviously Aaron Judge in right field, Jasson Dominguez (22 years old) and Triple-A prospect Spencer Jones (24). Jones may be due for a call-up, but his high strikeout rate is concerning as the Yankees try to build a stronger offense.

The Yankees were criticized on 2025 for being too reliant on an all-or-nothing offense, and were ultimately taken down by the Toronto Blue Jays, who were more well-rounded and well-constructed. Now facing the loss of two key outfield sluggers while trying to tighten up the defense on the infield with some potentially weaker bats (e.g. Ryan McMahon), the Yankees will have to be more aggressive to build an outfield around Judge.

