Should Luke Weaver Be The Yankees' Closer?
Although the New York Yankees have officially punched their ticket to October baseball, they still have a few questions to answer.
One of the biggest decisions for the Bronx Bombers to make is who should be the team's closer. After regular closer Clay Holmes lost the role after September 3, the Yankees have used almost all of their setup men in a save situation, ranging from Luke Weaver, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, and Ian Hamilton.
Of these options, Weaver is the only one to earn multiple saves this season, with both of them coming during this stretch. In fact, the 31-year-old righty has blossomed into one of baseball's most dependable relievers; in 59 games and 80.1 innings, he's struck out 29.9% of opposing batters with an 8.2% walk rate, all while boasting a 3.02 ERA, 3.54 FIP, 0.95 WHIP, and a .174 batting average against.
But while these stats indicate that Weaver may be ready to assume the closer role, Yankees manager Aaron Boone won't commit to giving him the job just yet.
"It may turn out that Luke Weaver is closing a lot of games, but it may turn out that Luke comes into a spot in the sixth inning and gets four or five important outs when the game is on the line," Boone said.
This indicates Boone's reluctance to officially name Weaver the closer isn't due to a lack of confidence, but rather due to his sheer versatility as a reliever. Additionally, the "closer by committee" approach has served the Yankees' bullpen very well; since September 6, they've allowed just eight runs (seven earned) across 50.2 innings, amounting to a 1.24 ERA.
With this approach working so well for the Yankees, they may continue it in October. But even if this means Weaver isn't used as the closer, he's such a difference maker in so many different innings that it makes more sense to use him in the moments that matter most, regardless if it's the ninth inning or not.