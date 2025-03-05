Slight Swing Change Has Unlocked New York Yankees Star Prospect’s Power Potential
A lot of the focus for the New York Yankees during spring training has been on the rash of injuries the team has experienced.
Multiple players who were set to play key roles on the Opening Day roster are currently sidelined, their availability in doubt for the first series of the year against the Milwaukee Brewers.
This has given a chance to other guys to get into the lineup, maybe a little more than expected in the early going, to showcase their talent.
One of the bright spots thus far this spring has been the performance of shortstop George Lombard Jr.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, No. 26 overall out of Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida, he has quickly shot up the prospect rankings and broken into the top 100 of a few outlets already.
He started his professional career in Single-A at 18 years old, eventually being promoted to High-A for his final 29 games of the 2024 minor league season.
Now 19 years old, he could be on his way there again to start the 2025 campaign, but his spring training performance might be pushing him for a stint in Double-A.
With a strong defensive game to build from, what would determine how rapidly Lombardo moved through the minor leagues is his performance with the bat in his hand.
Through his first 555 professional plate appearances, he has produced a slash line of .238/.351/.336. Measured at 6-foot-2, he has the frame to add strength and become a legitimate five-tool player and power threat.
The potential is there with five home runs over those trips to the plate and 27 doubles.
During his first appearance in big league camp, he looks to already be tapping into that power with a slight adjustment to his swing mechanics.
As shared by Ryan Garcia on X, Lombard is standing up a little more straight and doesn’t have as big of a leg kick. His hand placement is a little lower, creating a smoother swing to generate more power.
He has already hit two home runs in 11 spring training at-bats at only 19 years old.
The Yankees and their fans are getting a glimpse of what the future could hold.
His pedigree is already showing through as the son of a former Major Leaguer, providing him with a great foundation to build upon.
Once he fills out, the power potential he is showcasing is going to be on full display.